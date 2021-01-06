UrduPoint.com
SFA Seeks Traders, Industrialists Cooperation In Provision Of Healthy Food

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

SFA seeks traders, industrialists cooperation in provision of healthy food

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad Region Syed Ghulam Mehdai Shah sought cooperation of traders and industrialists regarding provision of safe and healthy food items to the people.

The authority would not compromise on selling unhealthy and injurious food to the people and implement the rules and regulations in letter and spirit, he maintained.

Talking to members of Sindh Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (SCSTSI) during his visit to HCSTSI Secretariat here on Wednesday, he said that purpose of formation of Sindh Food Authority through legislation from provincial assembly was to ensure provision of healthy, clean and fresh food items to the people.

He said that businessmen attached with the food industry should follow the guidelines of the authority and in this regard, he said that the representatives of the business community can play their due role.

On reservations from the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI)Saleemuddin Qureshi and Convener HCSTSI Sub-Committee on Food Affairs Choudhry Muhammad Aslam about the issues being face by the businessmen, the Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority assured that all genuine grievances would be resolved.

Saleemuddin Qureshi appreciated the performance of the authority and assured full support and cooperation regarding provision of safe and healthy food items to the people.

Among others, members of the food affairs sub-committee Daulat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Fahad Mian, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Rajput, Muhammaed Yasin Khilji, Asad Hussain Jaferi and Muhammad Adeel Ghouri were also present on the occasion.

