SFA Seizes Thousands Of Harmful Juice Boxes
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 09:54 PM
A team of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad, under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso, while taking action, recovered thousands of juice boxes from the truck carrying harmful drinks
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A team of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad, under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso, while taking action, recovered thousands of juice boxes from the truck carrying harmful drinks.
Assistant Director Shaukat Ali was also present on this occasion.
According to a handout, the truck bearing number LT-1350 was carrying packets of unhealthy juice from Tando Muhammad Khan to Badin. The SFA team discarded thousands of packets of unhealthy juice on the spot.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso said that harmful juice can cause liver, stomach and other diseases adding that SFA Hyderabad was taking indiscriminate action against those selling unhealthy food items within its limits.
