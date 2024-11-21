Open Menu

SFA Shuts Down 3 RO Plants In Tando Adam And Jhol Over Severe Safety Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has sealed three reverse osmosis (RO) plants in Tando Adam and Jhol for gross violations of food safety regulations.

According to details, SFA teams conducted inspections in Sanghar, Tando Adam, and Jhol targeting substandard RO plants. During inspections, the plants were found operating with severely inefficient filters, leaking vessels and TDS level was recorded at 94 and pH at 7.8.

Moreover, the plants lacked proper waste management systems and failed to implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) recommended by the SFA.

The staff also failed to provide medical fitness certificates. Following these findings, production at the three plants was temporarily halted, and fines were imposed.

An SFA spokesperson stated that a province-wide crackdown was underway against substandard RO plants and adulteration networks to ensure the public has access to safe and high-quality food and water.

