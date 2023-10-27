Open Menu

SFA, Stakeholders Working To Ensure Safe, Hygienic Sea Food Supply Chain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Sindh food Authority (SFA) in collaboration with stakeholders, has started working to ensure safe and hygienic seafood supply chain in Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

This was told in a meeting held at the office of Secretary Livestock and Fisheries here on Friday, a statement stated.

The meeting focused on quality assurance, regulatory framework, export potential, collaboration, training, capacity building, public awareness and formation of a technical committee. The goal is to improve safety and quality of fish products for domestic consumption and export.

The Secretary Livestock, Director General Sindh Food Authority and MD Karachi Fisheries and Harbour discussed the importance of inter-agency collaboration, information sharing and joint inspections. The potential for expanding Pakistan's fish and seafood exports was highlighted, with a focus on meeting international market demands. A technical committee was also formed among stakeholders to resolve technical and legal issues.

The Secretary Livestock Dr Hafeez Sayal, DG Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, MD Karachi Fisheries and Harbour and others also attended the meeting.

