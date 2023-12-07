Open Menu

SFA Stops Production At Malika Food Industry For Violation Of Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 09:31 PM

SFA stops production at Malika Food Industry for violation of rules

The Sindh Food Authority, Thursday, stopped production process at Malika Food Industry for serious violation of health and hygiene guidelines while a fine of Rs.0.2 million was also imposed on it

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Sindh Food Authority, Thursday, stopped production process at Malika Food Industry for serious violation of health and hygiene guidelines while a fine of Rs.0.2 million was also imposed on it.

SFA team led by its Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain conducted a surprise inspection of Malika Food Industry Korangi and took the legal action for non-compliance of SFA rules by the industrial entity, said a statement issued here.

The SFA team not only found expired food items during inspection of the industrial unit but food handlers were also not following hygiene principles, said the statement adding that the sanitation situation at the food industry was found unsatisfactory as well.

The SFA team imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on Malika Food Industry for violating hygiene rules while production process was also stopped temporarily.

Speaking at the occasion, DG SFA said the violation of the food safety and hygiene rules set by the authority would not be tolerated under any circumstances therefore people engaged with business of edible items must comply thoroughly with the rules.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Fine Korangi Industry Million

Recent Stories

Court adjourns bail petition of ex-PTI chairman

Court adjourns bail petition of ex-PTI chairman

5 minutes ago
 No compromise on quality of medicines: Dr Nadeem

No compromise on quality of medicines: Dr Nadeem

5 minutes ago
 3 motorcyclists hit to death by train

3 motorcyclists hit to death by train

11 minutes ago
 Power theft detected at four flats in Chuhang area

Power theft detected at four flats in Chuhang area

16 minutes ago
 CDA magistrate sends three accused to jail

CDA magistrate sends three accused to jail

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan sets target of deporting 1 mln illegal im ..

Pakistan sets target of deporting 1 mln illegal immigrants till Jan 30: Jan

16 minutes ago
12 matches decided in PFF Futsal National Cup

12 matches decided in PFF Futsal National Cup

16 minutes ago
 BoR senior member urges timely completing of renov ..

BoR senior member urges timely completing of renovation projects

16 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali met Commissioner ..

Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali met Commissioner Salwat Saeed

22 minutes ago
 Public meetings, gatherings banned under section 1 ..

Public meetings, gatherings banned under section 144

22 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardio ..

Commissioner visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC),

22 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur stresses to pay focus on outdoor acti ..

Mayor Sukkur stresses to pay focus on outdoor activities

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan