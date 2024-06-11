SFA Strives To Create Awareness On Salt Iodization : DG SFA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Director General Sindh food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain has said that SFA has been actively creating awareness on salt iodization in collaboration with its stakeholders.
This, he said while talking to Muhammad Ajmal Khan National Officer USI (Universal Salt Iodization) here at his office.
On this occasion Dr.
Fatima Saad Salt Iodization Program Nutrition International was also present.
Muhammad Ajmal Khan appreciated the role of SFA in creating awareness on the issue through walks, seminars and media.
Agha Fakhar Hussain said that on the salt iodization awareness program, we all should work together to get the goals.
He also assured his support to the Salt Iodization Program in future as well.
