Open Menu

SFA Suspends Kitchen Operation Of Private Hospital On Serious Violation Of Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 08:46 PM

SFA suspends kitchen operation of private hospital on serious violation of rules

Sindh Food Authority (SFA), on Tuesday, suspended kitchen operation of a leading private hospital in Karachi on serious violations of rules while a fine of Rs 200,000 was also imposed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Food Authority (SFA), on Tuesday, suspended kitchen operation of a leading private hospital in Karachi on serious violations of rules while a fine of Rs 200,000 was also imposed.

A SFA team, on the special instructions of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, visited Patel Hospital Gulshan Iqbal Karachi, said a press statement issued here.

It said during the inspection of canteen of the hospital, the team not only observed pathetic hygiene conditions in the canteen but they also found around 40 kilogram of expired meat stored in the canteen.

SFA team, temporarily suspended the kitchen operation of the hospital and discarded the expired meat while a fine of Rs 20,0000 was also imposed.

DG Sindh Food Authority directed all the kitchen or canteen owners of public and private hospitals across Sindh to maintain the quality of their respective kitchens and canteens in accordance with principles of health and hygiene and strictly comply with the rules of food authority.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Fine Gulshan All

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants good relations with all over the wo ..

Pakistan wants good relations with all over the world. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

13 minutes ago
 PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

8 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in a week

8 minutes ago
 FESCO employee electrocuted

FESCO employee electrocuted

49 seconds ago
 Old enmity claims two lives

Old enmity claims two lives

52 seconds ago
 Not everything on social media is true: Wasim Akra ..

Not everything on social media is true: Wasim Akram

54 seconds ago
DG Liu Jinsong meets Gwadar based delegation in Be ..

DG Liu Jinsong meets Gwadar based delegation in Beijing

59 seconds ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

9 minutes ago
 KU declares B.Com results

KU declares B.Com results

1 hour ago
 Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefi ..

Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefit all Pakistani people: Nong R ..

1 hour ago
 Trawler held for illegal fishing in Pasni

Trawler held for illegal fishing in Pasni

59 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali urges business community to work for ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan