SFA suspends kitchen operation of private hospital on serious violation of rules

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Food Authority (SFA), on Tuesday, suspended kitchen operation of a leading private hospital in Karachi on serious violations of rules while a fine of Rs 200,000 was also imposed.

A SFA team, on the special instructions of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, visited Patel Hospital Gulshan Iqbal Karachi, said a press statement issued here.

It said during the inspection of canteen of the hospital, the team not only observed pathetic hygiene conditions in the canteen but they also found around 40 kilogram of expired meat stored in the canteen.

SFA team, temporarily suspended the kitchen operation of the hospital and discarded the expired meat while a fine of Rs 20,0000 was also imposed.

DG Sindh Food Authority directed all the kitchen or canteen owners of public and private hospitals across Sindh to maintain the quality of their respective kitchens and canteens in accordance with principles of health and hygiene and strictly comply with the rules of food authority.