SFA Takes Action Against Sellers Of Substandard Milk: Fines And Warnings Issued
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 09:18 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The team of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Hyderabad, led by Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso on Thursday inspected shops selling milk and obtained samples for analysis, which were sent to the laboratory.
On this occasion, fines of Rs. 50,000 were imposed on Ghani milk shop and MPK milk shop in Qasimabad for poor hygiene conditions, and improvement notices were issued to shopkeepers.
The Deputy Director also visited the cattle colony, where a testing mobile van accompanied them during the inspections of milk shops.
He stated that no one would be allowed to sell adulterated or chemically contaminated milk.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui along with the Sindh Food Authority team made a surprise visit to various dairies including United Bakers, Farhan Dairy, Shah Latif Dairy and checked the sale of milk at government rates and the quality of various food items. The AC also issued warnings to traders found violating regulations.
