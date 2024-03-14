Open Menu

SFA Takes Action To Curb Adulteration, Imposes Fine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM

SFA takes action to curb adulteration, imposes fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad and local administration teams have conducted a joint operation in the Market Tower area on Thursday.

The action was taken under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehwish Ejaz.

During the operation, two shops selling loose cooking oil were sealed, while a fine of Rs two lac was also imposed on the owners of these shops. Besides that huge quantity of prohibited Ajinomoto was also recovered from two shops.

A shop was also sealed and a fine of Rs One lac was also imposed on these shops.

Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority, Hyderabad, Fida Hussain Khoso said that the sale of loose edible oil and Ajinomoto is prohibited under the law and the sale of adulterated food items will not be tolerated in Hyderabad.

"We are taking indiscriminate action against adulterers On the directives of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain", he added.

APP/nsm

