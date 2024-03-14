SFA Takes Action To Curb Adulteration, Imposes Fine
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Sindh Food Authority Hyderabad and local administration teams have conducted a joint operation in the Market Tower area on Thursday.
The action was taken under the supervision of Deputy Director Fida Hussain Khoso and Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehwish Ejaz.
During the operation, two shops selling loose cooking oil were sealed, while a fine of Rs two lac was also imposed on the owners of these shops. Besides that huge quantity of prohibited Ajinomoto was also recovered from two shops.
A shop was also sealed and a fine of Rs One lac was also imposed on these shops.
Speaking on this occasion, Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority, Hyderabad, Fida Hussain Khoso said that the sale of loose edible oil and Ajinomoto is prohibited under the law and the sale of adulterated food items will not be tolerated in Hyderabad.
"We are taking indiscriminate action against adulterers On the directives of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain", he added.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling for 2 Senate seats underway at Sindh Assembly9 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on arrangements for Vaisakhi Mela 20249 minutes ago
-
PhD seminar on “ Integrated effects of plant nutrition of weed control Rice production" held9 minutes ago
-
Turkish ambassador vows to strengthen academic collaboration with CUI10 minutes ago
-
French delegation visits Alhamra10 minutes ago
-
Defence Minister casts his vote in Senate by polls10 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap10 minutes ago
-
Qatari envoy calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Ramazan bazaars to inspect arrangements19 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered from passengers at Peshawar, Sialkot airports19 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteering traders in Mitiari19 minutes ago
-
APHC urges world to facilitate Kashmir solution for lasting regional peace19 minutes ago