SFA takes measures to ensure supply of adulteration-free food items during Ramazan: DG SFA

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain on Friday briefed a meeting that the Authority is making every possible effort to ensure supply of adulteration-free food items during Ramazan ul Mubarak

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain on Friday briefed a meeting that the Authority is making every possible effort to ensure supply of adulteration-free food items during Ramazan ul Mubarak.

The DG SFA attended the meeting held at Commissioner House here, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Police, price Control Committee and senior officers of relevant departments.

The DG SFA assured the meeting that SFA would fully implement the instructions of Chief Minister Sindh, in letter and spirit.