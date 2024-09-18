SFA Takes Several Steps On 12 Rabi Ul Awwal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 09:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) have taken several steps on the occasion of 12 Rabi ul Awwal on the instructions of Provincial Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro.
In this regard, under the supervision of Director General SFA Muzamil Hussain Halipoto, Pakwan centers, sweets shops and bakeries were inspected across the province.
The SFA checked 466 bakeries and sweets' shops across the province, out of which 166 were issued improvement notices and 55 fined for major violations, said a statement on Wednesday.
These inspections were carried out in all the districts of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar.
Banded salt, rotten vegetables and spoiled oil were discarded on the spot at several bakeries and Pakwan centers.
Along with this, the food and drink items found in Mehfil-e-Milad and processions were also inspected in all the cities.
The DG SFA has said that action is being taken without discrimination for non-implementation of hygiene rules.
The people associated with food items business should take special care of the sanctity of the month of Rabi ul Awwal.
Muzamil Hussain Halipoto said that the provision of hygienic food items to the consumers is being ensured.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered1 minute ago
-
Kashmir's right to self-determination cannot be undermined by sham elections: AJK President1 minute ago
-
Tree Plantation drive in full swing1 minute ago
-
Govt adopts measures to deal Mpox1 minute ago
-
IHC seeks record of cases against Salman Akram Raja2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 489 power pilferers in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.056m from 184 defaulters in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
Islamic calligraphy a source of Islamic knowledge: Shazia Rizwan11 minutes ago
-
CM praises ministers, admin, LEAs for ensuring peace during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)11 minutes ago
-
Mepco cracks down on power pilferer with rangers assistance12 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab meets short-listed candidates for vice chancellors21 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab attends Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession22 minutes ago