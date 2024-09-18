SFA takes several steps on 12 Rabi ul Awwal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) have taken several steps on the occasion of 12 Rabi ul Awwal on the instructions of Provincial Food Minister Jam Khan Shoro.

In this regard, under the supervision of Director General SFA Muzamil Hussain Halipoto, Pakwan centers, sweets shops and bakeries were inspected across the province.

The SFA checked 466 bakeries and sweets' shops across the province, out of which 166 were issued improvement notices and 55 fined for major violations, said a statement on Wednesday.

These inspections were carried out in all the districts of Sindh including Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar.

Banded salt, rotten vegetables and spoiled oil were discarded on the spot at several bakeries and Pakwan centers.

Along with this, the food and drink items found in Mehfil-e-Milad and processions were also inspected in all the cities.

The DG SFA has said that action is being taken without discrimination for non-implementation of hygiene rules.

The people associated with food items business should take special care of the sanctity of the month of Rabi ul Awwal.

Muzamil Hussain Halipoto said that the provision of hygienic food items to the consumers is being ensured.