SFA team conducts surprise inspection of Nafis Bakers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Sindh food Authority- SFA's team on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of Nafis Bakers and Sweets here.

The inspection was carried out on the directives of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain in Gulzar Hijri, said a statement.

During the inspection, the bakery was temporarily closed due to poor sanitation conditions.

According to the SFA team, the bakery will remain closed until the sanitation situation improves.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on the management of Nafis Bakers and Sweets.

Besides, the SFA Sukkur team conducted a major operation in Panno Aqil against the makers of Ghee and oil on the directives of DG SFA.

The team of SFA also disposed of the hazardous ghee and oil in the drums in the factory.

Meanwhile, DG SFA has said that action is being taken against those who make ghee and oil from the bones of dead animals according to the law.