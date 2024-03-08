SFA Team Inspects Cafeterias In Sindh High Court
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team have inspected the two cafeterias established in Sindh High Court (SHC)
The inspection was conducted on the request of office bearers of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), under the supervision of Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, said a statement on Friday.
On the occasion of inspection, the cleanliness of both the cafeterias was found to be very poor.
The staff members working in the cafeterias were not experienced in food handling according to hygiene rules.
SFA will provide training to cafeteria staff on food safety and food handling.
Improvement notices were also given to the management of the cafeterias.
On the occasion of the inspection, the DG SFA also warned the management of cafeterias to improve the sanitation situation.
Meanwhile, the team of SFA also destroyed the expired items from the warehouse in Korangi.
It should be noted that a large number of expired juice boxes and mineral water bottles were recovered from a warehouse in Korangi.
