SFA Teams Conduct Raids, Food Outlets Fined For Selling Substandard Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Sindh Food Authority teams have conducted operation in districts South, East and West, under the supervision of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain. Director Operations Rafiq Memon and other officers were also present on this occasion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Sindh Food Authority teams have conducted operation in districts South, East and West, under the supervision of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain. Director Operations Rafiq Memon and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The teams of Sindh Food Authority inspected the food items prepared for Iftari and Sehri in these districts. A fine of

Rs 50,000 each on Jeddah Pakwan Centre and Jeddah Biryani and Rs. 200000 on Tipu Bergen.

Sindh Food Authority team collected the fine on the spot.

Meanwhile, a fine of Rs 300,000 was also imposed on Faisal Malik Shop.

The workers at these food centers were not aware of the rules of hygiene. Expired food items, found at these food centres, were also wasted on the spot.

Talking on the occasion, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain said that people associated with food items business should follow the SOPs of Sindh Food Authority. 'We are ensuring the supply of quality food items to the public'.

He further said that no compromise would be made on the principles of hygiene and no one is above the law.

