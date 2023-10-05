SFA temporarily closes 'Green O Juice' branches for selling rotten juice

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team, acting on the direction of the Director General, has temporarily closed the 'Green O Juice branches in the city's different areas for selling rotten fruit juice

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team, acting on the direction of the Director General, has temporarily closed the 'Green O Juice branches in the city's different areas for selling rotten fruit juice.

According to the statement, sugarcane used for the juice was also of very poor quality.

Later, a team of SFA also temporarily closed the Green O juice Bahadurabad branch and warehouse situated in Korangi after finding rotten fruits there.

Meanwhile, Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain has said that all the people engaged in the business of food items should follow the rules of hygiene, otherwise action will be taken against them according to the law.