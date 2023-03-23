UrduPoint.com

SFA To Conduct Crackdown Against Adulteration During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

SFA to conduct crackdown against adulteration during Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar has warned those who adulterate food items and said that they should avoid adulteration of food items otherwise strict action would be taken against them according to the law.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that the SFA has formed special teams to maintain the quality of food items in Ramazan and take action against adulterers.The teams would remain active throughout Ramazan.

Agha Fakhar requested all the people doing business of food items to respect the holy month of Ramazan and provide the public with quality food products free from adulteration otherwise action would be taken against them according to Sindh Food Authority Act.

Related Topics

Sindh Business All From

Recent Stories

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi d ..

Rahul Ghandi sentenced to two years jail in Modi defamation case

57 seconds ago
 Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

28 minutes ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

35 minutes ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

58 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

58 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.