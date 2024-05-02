Open Menu

SFA To Cooperate With All Stakeholders To Implement Food Safety Standards: DG SFA

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain on Thursday said that SFA will cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure implementation of the Food Safety Standards.

Speaking as a chief guest at the first international conference on emerging food trends organized by the Food Engineering Department of NED University, he paid tribute to the services of NED University in the field of Food Engineering and also announced to establish District Food Testing Laboratory in Food Engineering department.

The DG SFA said that the aim of this initiative was to enhance research cooperation and highlight the food processing sector in Pakistan.

Stressing the importance of addressing emerging trends and challenges in the food industry such as sustainability and transparency, he expressed his commitment to work with the university to maintain the highest standards of quality and safety.

Agha Fakhar stressed the potential of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics to improve efficiency and adapt to changing conditions in food processing.

In the end, the DG SFA reiterated SFA's commitment to collaborate with the NED's Food Engineering Department and expressed the hope that we should work together to give our children a future where everyone has access to safe, sustainable, and nutritious food.

