SFA To Develop SITE Superhighway As Model Food Manufacturing Area
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Sindh Food Authority will develop the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Superhighway as a model industrial area for food and beverage manufacturing industries
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Sindh Food Authority will develop the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Superhighway as a model industrial area for food and beverage manufacturing industries.
The decision was taken in a meeting between the Director General of Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain and officials of SITE Super Highway Association, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.
Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Mohammad Amir Sarfaraz and Javed Ali Ghori represented the SITE Association in the meeting while Zahid Ahmed Rahujo Deputy Director of Sindh Food Authority and others were also present.
Both parties agreed that food safety and hygiene practices will be ensured in the manufacturing process of all the food items and industries concerned will comply with all the SOPs set by the Sindh Food Authority.
In the first phase, a technical team of the Sindh Food Authority will impart awareness to the food industry about SFA SOPs while in the next phase, industrialists will improve the industrial environment, particularly food safety and hygiene.
The Sindh Food Authority will also conduct a detailed audit of the food processing industries to check implementation status.
Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, at the occasion, also assured the officials of the Site Super Highway Association of his full support in this regard.
Recent Stories
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..
Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust case deferred
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power6 minutes ago
-
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projects: Mayor Karachi6 minutes ago
-
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process6 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG42 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing42 minutes ago
-
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems50 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation46 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money46 minutes ago
-
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, violates int’l law, ..46 minutes ago
-
Indictment against PTI founder in Al-Qadir trust case deferred47 minutes ago