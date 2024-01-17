Open Menu

SFA To Develop SITE Superhighway As Model Food Manufacturing Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Sindh Food Authority will develop the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Superhighway as a model industrial area for food and beverage manufacturing industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Sindh Food Authority will develop the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Superhighway as a model industrial area for food and beverage manufacturing industries.

The decision was taken in a meeting between the Director General of Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain and officials of SITE Super Highway Association, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Mohammad Amir Sarfaraz and Javed Ali Ghori represented the SITE Association in the meeting while Zahid Ahmed Rahujo Deputy Director of Sindh Food Authority and others were also present.

Both parties agreed that food safety and hygiene practices will be ensured in the manufacturing process of all the food items and industries concerned will comply with all the SOPs set by the Sindh Food Authority.

In the first phase, a technical team of the Sindh Food Authority will impart awareness to the food industry about SFA SOPs while in the next phase, industrialists will improve the industrial environment, particularly food safety and hygiene.

The Sindh Food Authority will also conduct a detailed audit of the food processing industries to check implementation status.

Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain, at the occasion, also assured the officials of the Site Super Highway Association of his full support in this regard.

