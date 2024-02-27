Open Menu

SFA To Launch Mass Awareness Campaign On Food Safety, Hygiene

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:35 PM

SFA to launch mass awareness campaign on food safety, hygiene

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) will launch a mass awareness campaign to sensitize public particularly food business operators on hygiene principles, food safety and a balanced diet

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) will launch a mass awareness campaign to sensitize public particularly food business operators on hygiene principles, food safety and a balanced diet.

All the relevant stakeholders will be taken onboard for success of the campaign being launched in collaboration with the European Union-funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) programme, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The decision to start the awareness campaign was taken in a meeting chaired by Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain. International Trade Center's (ITC) Adviser on Policy and Governance Saqib Ali Khan, Communication Advisor Alia , ITC consultant Umar Tarar and other ITC and SFA officials attended the meeting.

Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, on this occasion, said that the campaign is aimed at raising awareness among the public about the principles of hygiene and balanced nutritional food and all the existing mediums and means of communication will be utilized to make the awareness campaign successful and achieve its goals.

He said that people associated with the food and beverage business and the public in general will be sensitized about food safety.

GRASP officials at the occasion extended their fullest support to Sindh Food Authority for the success of the awareness campaign.

Related Topics

Sindh Business Progress Saqib Ali All

Recent Stories

DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teena ..

DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver

49 seconds ago
 PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportun ..

PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab

51 seconds ago
 Polio drops administered to 316,357 children

Polio drops administered to 316,357 children

52 seconds ago
 Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM

54 seconds ago
 realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in P ..

Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Sc ..

10 minutes ago
 Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at ..

Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024

12 minutes ago

Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets

4 minutes ago
 Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, ..

Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's ene ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor for provision of modern teaching faciliti ..

Governor for provision of modern teaching facilities to youth for developing abi ..

4 minutes ago
 NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak A ..

NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak Arab Housing victims

4 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars

PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars

24 minutes ago
 Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehen ..

Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan