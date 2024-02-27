SFA To Launch Mass Awareness Campaign On Food Safety, Hygiene
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:35 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) will launch a mass awareness campaign to sensitize public particularly food business operators on hygiene principles, food safety and a balanced diet.
All the relevant stakeholders will be taken onboard for success of the campaign being launched in collaboration with the European Union-funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) programme, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.
The decision to start the awareness campaign was taken in a meeting chaired by Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain. International Trade Center's (ITC) Adviser on Policy and Governance Saqib Ali Khan, Communication Advisor Alia , ITC consultant Umar Tarar and other ITC and SFA officials attended the meeting.
Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, on this occasion, said that the campaign is aimed at raising awareness among the public about the principles of hygiene and balanced nutritional food and all the existing mediums and means of communication will be utilized to make the awareness campaign successful and achieve its goals.
He said that people associated with the food and beverage business and the public in general will be sensitized about food safety.
GRASP officials at the occasion extended their fullest support to Sindh Food Authority for the success of the awareness campaign.
