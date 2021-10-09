SFA to organize seminars to educate traders about process of obtaining license .

UrduPoint.com

The Director Sindh Food Authority Syed Ghulam Rasool Shah has said the SFA will soon organize seminars to educate the traders about the process of obtaining license from the authority

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Director Sindh food Authority Syed Ghulam Rasool Shah has said the SFA will soon organize seminars to educate the traders about the process of obtaining license from the authority.

Addressing the traders at the office of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSTI) here on Saturday, Shah acknowledged the problems being faced by the traders in acquiring the trade licenses.

He assured that the traders who had already submitted forms for the licenses would soon receive the permits.

Earlier, representatives of the HCSTSTI briefed the Director about the problems being encountered by the traders in obtaining licenses from the authority.

They also emphasized on the need of simplifying the license form. They said many traders had filed their applications for licenses through the chamber but the same were still pending the issuance.

The traders emphasized on the need of strengthening coordination between the authority and the chamber.

