Open Menu

SFA To Set Up Training School On Food Quality

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 11:30 PM

SFA to set up training school on food quality

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Director General of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhruddin has said the authority is taking action while remaining within its jurisdiction, assuring that the SFA would not make any compromises on the quality of food.

At a press conference at Hyderabad press club on Sunday the DG said action was being taken against the vendors and eateries selling substandard cooked food to the people in the holy month of Ramazan.

According to him, so far the SFA had taken action against more than 50 traders in the month of Ramazan, slapping around Rs300,000 fines on them.

He informed that the SFA was establishing a training school to create awareness among the people about food safety as well as to inform them about the obligations and role of the authority.

He underlined that in order to establish a healthy society the people ought to know about the quality of food which they consumed.

The DG apprised that the SFA was setting up food testing labs in Sindh University, Jamshoro, and in Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

According to him, the labs would also provide the services of testing milk and oil besides a range of other edible items.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director SFA Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Oil Hyderabad Jamshoro Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

15 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

24 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

24 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

1 day ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 day ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 day ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

1 day ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

1 day ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

1 day ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan