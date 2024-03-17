SFA To Set Up Training School On Food Quality
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 11:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Director General of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhruddin has said the authority is taking action while remaining within its jurisdiction, assuring that the SFA would not make any compromises on the quality of food.
At a press conference at Hyderabad press club on Sunday the DG said action was being taken against the vendors and eateries selling substandard cooked food to the people in the holy month of Ramazan.
According to him, so far the SFA had taken action against more than 50 traders in the month of Ramazan, slapping around Rs300,000 fines on them.
He informed that the SFA was establishing a training school to create awareness among the people about food safety as well as to inform them about the obligations and role of the authority.
He underlined that in order to establish a healthy society the people ought to know about the quality of food which they consumed.
The DG apprised that the SFA was setting up food testing labs in Sindh University, Jamshoro, and in Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.
According to him, the labs would also provide the services of testing milk and oil besides a range of other edible items.
He was accompanied by Deputy Director SFA Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of Shahab u Din Munshi observed11 minutes ago
-
Another passenger succumbed to injuries in van accident21 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement to start in Sindh on March 2021 minutes ago
-
Align interest rate with regional economies to reduce input costs: Saqib Rafiq41 minutes ago
-
E&T launches showroom outreach initiative to promote vehicle registration41 minutes ago
-
FIR registered against two doctors in murder case51 minutes ago
-
Gas explosion occurred near Lal Haveli, no casualty reported1 hour ago
-
Revolutionary initiative of KP governor, mayor in health sector1 hour ago
-
Earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding area2 hours ago
-
Niece killed over character suspicion2 hours ago
-
Applications invited for renewal of pesticide licences2 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Riyadh joins Green Initiative2 hours ago