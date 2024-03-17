SFA to set up training school on food quality

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Director General of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhruddin has said the authority is taking action while remaining within its jurisdiction, assuring that the SFA would not make any compromises on the quality of food.

At a press conference at Hyderabad press club on Sunday the DG said action was being taken against the vendors and eateries selling substandard cooked food to the people in the holy month of Ramazan.

According to him, so far the SFA had taken action against more than 50 traders in the month of Ramazan, slapping around Rs300,000 fines on them.

He informed that the SFA was establishing a training school to create awareness among the people about food safety as well as to inform them about the obligations and role of the authority.

He underlined that in order to establish a healthy society the people ought to know about the quality of food which they consumed.

The DG apprised that the SFA was setting up food testing labs in Sindh University, Jamshoro, and in Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam.

According to him, the labs would also provide the services of testing milk and oil besides a range of other edible items.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director SFA Hyderabad Fida Hussain Khoso.

