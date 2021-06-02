UrduPoint.com
SFA To Take HCSTSI Into Confidence While Taking Action Against Violation Of Rules

Umer Jamshaid 54 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

SFA to take HCSTSI into confidence while taking action against violation of rules

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Director General Sindh Food Authority Syed Ghulam Rasool Shah has assured the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry would be taken into confidence while taking action against those who involved in violation of SFA rules and standard operating procedures.

The objectives of SFA was to ensure provision of adulteration free and safe food to the people instead to seal food outlets, restaurants or bakeries, he said this while addressing the businessmen here at HCSTSI secretariat on Wednesday.

He assured that food sub-committee of HCSTSI would be consulted while imposing fine on those found guilty of violation of SOPs. No injustice would be made with the business community, however, SFA was fully committed to implement the SOPs in letter and spirit so that the people could get healthy and safe food, he added.

The HCSTSI President, Saleemuddin Qureshi in his welcome addressed emphasized the need of arranging awareness programmes for business community so that they could follow the rules of SFA at their business places.

