SFA To Work On Self-assessment Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain has said that in the first phase, SFA is providing training to food handlers while in the next phase, it will work on a self-assessment program
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain has said that in the first phase, SFA is providing training to food handlers while in the next phase, it will work on a self-assessment program.
He said this while distributing certificates to the staff members of a five-star hotel here after a training session, said a statement on Tuesday.
He said that SFA is providing training to food handlers/staff from small hotels to five-star hotels regarding food safety/hygiene principles. Gradually it will bring the business of food items under its jurisdiction.
On this occasion, the General Manager of the hotel Khurram Awan thanked the DG SFA for providing training to the staff of the hotel and expressed hope that the Authority will continue its cooperation in training the staff.
Recent Stories
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..
LESCO disconnects WASA connections
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock
Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar
Medical colleges should focus on research: Dr Aslam
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive17 seconds ago
-
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college19 seconds ago
-
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program"4 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar4 minutes ago
-
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months4 minutes ago
-
LESCO disconnects WASA connections12 minutes ago
-
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock2 minutes ago
-
Medical colleges should focus on research: Dr Aslam2 minutes ago
-
Five industrial units owners booked on Child Labour Act violation2 minutes ago
-
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow13 minutes ago
-
LESCO officer secures 2nd position in JMC9 seconds ago
-
SCCI to organize conference to highlight business community issues11 seconds ago