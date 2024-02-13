Open Menu

SFA To Work On Self-assessment Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain has said that in the first phase, SFA is providing training to food handlers while in the next phase, it will work on a self-assessment program

He said this while distributing certificates to the staff members of a five-star hotel here after a training session, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said that SFA is providing training to food handlers/staff from small hotels to five-star hotels regarding food safety/hygiene principles. Gradually it will bring the business of food items under its jurisdiction.

On this occasion, the General Manager of the hotel Khurram Awan thanked the DG SFA for providing training to the staff of the hotel and expressed hope that the Authority will continue its cooperation in training the staff.

