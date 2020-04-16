SFA welfare society distributes PPE kits to hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Coordinator for Kashmir, Service For All welfare society Dr Irfan Ashraf Thursday distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and surgical masks to various institutions, public and private hospitals in Rawalakot district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the society, SFA donated 150 PPE kits and surgical mask to District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalakot, 80 PPE kits and surgical masks to deputy Commandant CMH Rawalakot.

In addition, five PPE kits and surgical masks were given to Rescue 1122, Rawlakot, six kits and surgical masks were donated to MS Dr Tufail, United Hospital, five PPE kits and surgical masks to Dar al Shafa Rawalakot, 10 PPE kits and surgical masks to MS Amina Clinic Rawalakot.

On the occasion, Dr Irfan Ashraf said the safety of the doctors, paramedical and other hospital staff was in urgent need of the kits and masks. They were here to help save the patients of the COVID-19 without caring for their lives. "We salute them", he added.