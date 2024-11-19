SFA, WFP sign MoU to implement Fortification of Whole Wheat Flour through Small-Scale Mills

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the “Fortification of Whole Wheat Flour through Small-Scale Mills (Chakkis)” project in Sindh.
This initiative aims to enhance the nutritional health of vulnerable populations by ensuring access to wheat flour fortified with essential micronutrients, said a statement on Tuesday.
The project, part of WFP’s Pakistan Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2023–2027, will initially be rolled out in eight districts of Sindh: Karachi Central, Karachi East, Malir, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Naushero Feroz.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Director General, SFA, Muzammil Hussain Halepoto, and Ms.
Coco Ushiyama, Representative and Country Director, WFP Pakistan, reaffirming their shared commitment to improving nutritional health in Sindh.
Under this collaboration, the SFA will oversee project implementation, support Chakki registration, advocate for the expansion of fortification efforts, and ensure compliance with food safety regulations through regular inspections and monitoring.
The WFP will provide technical support, including the installation of micro-feeders at Chakkis, the supply of essential fortification premixes, and capacity-building for Chakki staff on quality control and fortification standards.
