The Technical Focal Officer of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Dr Seema Ashraf visited National Information Technology Board (NITB) of Pakistan and briefly presented the current manual and software system under development by PITB with the helping support of the CLICK project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Technical Focal Officer of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Dr Seema Ashraf visited National Information Technology board (NITB) of Pakistan and briefly presented the current manual and software system under development by PITB with the helping support of the CLICK project.

It is being done on the direction of DG SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain that NITB of Pakistan is digitizing the food authority system to enhance efficiency, transparency, and traceability in the food supply chain, said a statement on Wednesday.

Dr Seema said that the system involved using block chain, IoT, and big data analytics to monitor food safety and compliance and it aimed to streamline operations, reduce errors, and provide real-time access to data.

The digital transformation improves regulatory oversight and builds consumer trust in food safety, she said.