SFDL Claims To Have Adopted International Quality Standards During DNA Analysis Of Crash Victims

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:38 PM

Sindh Forenscic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), University of Karachi, had employed all international quality standards while carrying out Forensic DNA analysis of the submitted samples related to the unfortunate PIA plane crash incident in the port city, said Prof. Dr.Iqbal Choudhary here on Saturday

Responding to reported confusion among the heirs of victims, he cited this to be tragic and expressed his sympathies with them Dr. Choudhary, Director, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, with SFDL falling under its purview, said the laboratory relates the results of its reports with the tested items only.

"While sampling, coding, tagging and handing over of bodies to legal heirs remains the responsibility of the medico legal department," he said.

Dr. Choudhary regretted that a malicious media has been initiated to undermine the efforts of SFDL, the first standard laboratory in Sindh.

After the incident of plane crash, he said the laboratory was assigned the responsibility to identify bodies of the victims for which reference samples (blood and / or related samples of relatives) were collected at the Sample Receiving Unit of the SFDL by fulfilling all the legal requirements and documentation.

He reminded that samples from bodies of the victims were collected by MLOs under the supervision of police surgeon and submitted by the police to the SFDL, along with a request from the competent authority to proceed for analysis.

The Laboratory In- Charge, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed also present on the occasion mentioned that certain officials of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) had sought handing over of samples and case records to them, however, this was politely denied due to their inability to produce any authorization letter from the competent authority for their involvement in the process.

"The legal requirements were explained to the team for their intended involvement," said Dr. Ishtiaq mentioning that later on SFDL tried to engage PFSA through proper channel but its request of collaboration was not responded.

He reiterated that forensic samples and case records cannot be shared without the approval of the competent authority.

Dr. Ishtiaq said PFSA was not supervised by the medico legal officers nor any chain of custody was maintained by them hence their reports can not be compared with the SFDL reports and this is particularly relevant in context of legality of the issue.

