UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SFDL Has Capability To Deal With Full Spectrum Of DNA, Serology Cases: Dr Ishtiaq

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

SFDL has capability to deal with full spectrum of DNA, Serology cases: Dr Ishtiaq

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi Thursday conducted a day-long short training session for officers from Sindh police and public prosecutors.

The session was organized at the request of the Sindh Judicial academy, said a press release.

The trainee officials, in the session, attended the lectures of the forensic experts on collection, packaging, and transportation of biological evidence for forensic DNA analysis from the crime scene. As many as 28 participants learned the best practice of crime scene management for biological evidence collection.

SFDL In-charge Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan welcomed the participants on behalf of the ICCBS Director Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary.

He briefed the audience about the world-class forensic DNA facility established at the ICCBS with the financial support of the Sindh Health Department.

He further said the SFDL had the capability to deal with the full spectrum of DNA and Serology cases.

The hands-on training was also arranged on the mock crime scene of SFDL.

The participants also got awareness about the significance of documentation and proper packaging and its impact on the resolution of crimes.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Resolution Police From Best

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

31 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

31 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

31 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

1 hour ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

1 hour ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.