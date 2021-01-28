SFDL has capability to deal with full spectrum of DNA, Serology cases: Dr Ishtiaq

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi Thursday conducted a day-long short training session for officers from Sindh police and public prosecutors.

The session was organized at the request of the Sindh Judicial academy, said a press release.

The trainee officials, in the session, attended the lectures of the forensic experts on collection, packaging, and transportation of biological evidence for forensic DNA analysis from the crime scene. As many as 28 participants learned the best practice of crime scene management for biological evidence collection.

SFDL In-charge Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan welcomed the participants on behalf of the ICCBS Director Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary.

He briefed the audience about the world-class forensic DNA facility established at the ICCBS with the financial support of the Sindh Health Department.

He further said the SFDL had the capability to deal with the full spectrum of DNA and Serology cases.

The hands-on training was also arranged on the mock crime scene of SFDL.

The participants also got awareness about the significance of documentation and proper packaging and its impact on the resolution of crimes.