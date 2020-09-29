SFDL identifies bodies of victims of accident near Nooriabad

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), University of Karachi successfully identified bodies of the victims of the accident at the superhighway near Nooriabad.

Spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi on Tuesday stated that the samples from 14 dead bodies along with reference samples of blood relatives were received from police on September 27, at 5pm.

Following the direction of ICCBS Director Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, working on the samples were immediately started on and all the analysis were completed and reports were generated in less than 48 hours.