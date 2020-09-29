UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SFDL Identifies Bodies Of Victims Of Accident Near Nooriabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:38 PM

SFDL identifies bodies of victims of accident near Nooriabad

Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), University of Karachi successfully identified bodies of the victims of the accident at the superhighway near Nooriabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), University of Karachi successfully identified bodies of the victims of the accident at the superhighway near Nooriabad.

Spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi on Tuesday stated that the samples from 14 dead bodies along with reference samples of blood relatives were received from police on September 27, at 5pm.

Following the direction of ICCBS Director Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, working on the samples were immediately started on and all the analysis were completed and reports were generated in less than 48 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Accident Dead Police September All From Blood

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

40 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

55 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler issues Resolution restructuri ..

1 hour ago

World-class commentary panel to bring National T20 ..

1 hour ago

Food system transformation cannot be achieved with ..

2 minutes ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.