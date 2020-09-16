SFDL submits DNA reports of Marwa murder case within time: Spokesman

Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), University of Karachi has denied media reports that DNA reports in Marwa murder case have not submitted to the relevant authorities

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi stated that the DNA reports had been submitted within a few days due to the sensitivity of the case.

He clarified that samples in the Marwa case were received on September 06, 2020, in the night.

The police authorities were kept informed during the course of analysis, and a comprehensive report was submitted on September 12, he said, adding that samples have already been returned to concerned authorities on their request as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).