SFDL to complete DNA test of air crash victims in six to seven days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi has announced that Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) at the University of Karachi will complete the process of identifying bodies of unfortunate victims of the air crash in the next six to seven days.

SFDL has completed a total of 16 cross match so far, and their reports have also been dispatched to the Sindh Police department.

In a statement on Friday, the Spokesman of ICCBS - University of Karachi said, "SFDL with the help of 20 scientists and volunteers is currently engage in massive undertaking of identifying bodies of unfortunate victims of the air crash.

" According to the statistics, maintained by SFDL, as many as 67 samples have been received from the families of the victims, and 69 samples of the victims have also been received from Police Department so far.

It is pertinent to mention here that SFDL is the first of its kind facility in Sindh that specializes in the detection, identification and analysis of human DNA from evidence samples collected by law enforcement agencies from crime scenes.

The SFDL is set up at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genome Research, which works as part of the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) at the University of Karachi.