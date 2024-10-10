SFERP efforts for providing relief to gender based violence victims lauded

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Secretary Rehabilitation Government of Sindh, Dr Waseem Shamshad Ali on Thursday appreciated the efforts of the Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) in providing relief to victims of gender-based violence, sexual exploitation and harassment by establishing a desk in the control room of Rescue 1122.

This desk, established by SFERP, allows people in Sindh to lodge complaints that were previously not entertained by Rescue 1122. Now, with the establishment of the gender desk, such cases will be handled by Rescue 1122 to provide relief to victims.

These views were expressed by Dr Waseem Shamshad Ali while Inaugurating a training program conducted in Karachi regarding Gender-Based Violence, Sexual exploitation and Harassment, Child Protection, Mental Health, and Disaster Risk Management for the staff of Sindh Rescue 1122 Headquarters to equip Rescue personnel with knowledge and better understanding of gender-related issues so that they can manage calls and provide referral services to victims in the absence of the gender desk team.

He also emphasized that this type of training should continue and that awareness-raising initiatives be implemented so that the community gains a better understanding of these issues, existing laws, and available channels for assistance.

The Additional IG Operation Khadim Hussain, also supported the establishment of the gender desk under SFERP, stating that it would help the police department address such cases that had previously gone unreported.

He also invited the Rescue personnel and project teams to visit the Women Protection Cell, which can help the team gain a better understanding.

Sana Siddique, Social Safeguard & Resettlement Specialist of SFERP, on behalf of project management, thanked the guests for attending and encouraged both the SFERP and Rescue teams for their efforts in including women in the Rescue workforce and establishing the gender desk.

She highlighted the project's commitment to women's inclusion within Rescue, emphasizing the importance of the gender desk in supporting and empowering women in society.

Gender Specialist Rabab Chandio emphasized the importance of understanding Gender-based violence and related issues for rescue teams to perform their duties effectively, without gender discrimination.

Earlier, Director General Rescue, Dr Abid, welcomed the guests and participants of the training. He also thanked the project management for organizing the event and expressed hope that it would help the staff handle gender-related cases more effectively.

SFERP collaborated with several service providers to deliver the training, including Plus Legal Aid, the Sindh Aid Call Center, the Department of Disability, a mental health expert, and a transgender representative.