SFERP Inks Agreements For Livelihood Support To Flood Affected Rural Population

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 11:23 PM

The Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP) on Tuesday inked agreements with National Rural Support Program and Sindh Rural Support Organization for the provision of livelihood support amounting to US$75 million to flood-affected population in the rural areas of the province

The agreements were signed by Project Director SFERP Asghar Kanasro, Regional General Manager NRSP Ghulam Mustafa Jamro and Chief Executive Officer SRSO Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, said a statement issued here.

As per agreement National Rural Support Program (NRSP) and Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) would be engaged in the project as social mobilisation partners while both of the organisations would also assist in the disbursement of funds to the affected communities under the scheme in a transparent manner.

The program is designed to assist the severely flood affected communities with special focus on women and elderly people to enable them to earn livelihood by engaging semi-skilled and unskilled labour for the rehabilitation of urgent basic services including clean water supply, sanitation, water course improvement, landscape restorations, road construction as well as its maintenance.

The project would also cover provision of emergency support to smallholder livestock farmers in the rehabilitation of their animal stock and avoid losses due to animal diseases and underfeeding.

The program would cover severely affected Talukas and Union Councils, which will be prioritised on the basis of damage assessment made by the Sindh Government for livelihood assistance.

