SFJ calls upon Muslims in India to start Hijab referendum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Citing Hijab ban attempts as an existential threat to the Muslims, Pro Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) called upon Muslims in India to start Hijab referendum movement to carve out Urduistan in the areas of Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Citing Hijab ban attempts as an existential threat to the Muslims, Pro Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) called upon Muslims in India to start Hijab referendum movement to carve out Urduistan in the areas of Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

The group in a statement from New York said in these areas Muslim dominated community will be able to freely practice their religious beliefs.

Calling Modi government as Hindu fascist regime which was adhering to the concept of homogenized majority and cultural hegemony, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel SFJ in a video message, while addressing Muslims of India said, "Today ban is on Hijab, tomorrow it will be Azan, Namaz and then Quran."Now was the time to balkanize Union of India and create Urduistan and fund Hijab Referendum movement to break Union of India to create Urduistan, he added.