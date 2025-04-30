Open Menu

SFJ Leader Urges Children Of East Punjab To Stop Parents From Fighting Against Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Pro- Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has released raw footage of "Pakistan–Khalistan Zindabad" slogans and a Khalistan flag near Army Cantt, in Patiala.

The SFJ has given a message to students that India's Modi will make them orphans.

SFJ General Counseler Gurptwant Singh Pannu said in a statement that children in the Indian Army should ask their parents - is it worth dying to defend Modi's politics?

He asked if father or mother of Punjab children die in India's war against Pakistan, who will raise them.

Pannu said that war against Pakistan was Modi's politics to win elections, so they should stop parents from fighting for India.

''India should not orphan you for its Hindutva agenda,'' he maintained.

He urged the Punjabi children to ask their parents to support Khalistan movement , reject Modi's war and refuse to fight against Pakistan. He also asked the people of Indian Punjab to strive for freedom from Indian occupation.

