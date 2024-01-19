SFP Inspires Children's Towards Science Education
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Founder of the Science Fuse Project (SFP), and a social activist, Lala Rukh Friday emphasized the impact of practical experiences in the development of children's intellectual abilities.
She said that the project aimed to boost interest in science among children while talking to a private news channel.
The Science Fuse organization focuses on training both children and teachers through play-based learning in a fun and interactive manner, she added.
She said through this project, we trained approximately 50 thousand children across the country. Lala Rukh stated that the outcomes of science fuse projects were seen in the children because they were now more inclined towards science.
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea for electoral symbol6 minutes ago
-
Miners trapped in coalmine in Quetta6 minutes ago
-
LHC orders strict action against cafes operating late night16 minutes ago
-
Extension granted in contract for AIP paramedical staff: DG Health17 minutes ago
-
PNCA hosts grand opening of "Mashq-e-Ishq" calligraphy exhibition36 minutes ago
-
Dr Nadeem condemns attack on polio officer37 minutes ago
-
CTD nabbed proclaimed offender of proscribed outfit group46 minutes ago
-
Govt's top priority to provide health facilities to people in hospitals: DC Ijaz46 minutes ago
-
5 killed in road accident in Jamshoro46 minutes ago
-
Czech Republic envoy calls on governor Punjab46 minutes ago
-
PPP seriously working on solving problems of the city: Mayor Karachi56 minutes ago
-
2 granted bail in police vehicles torching case1 hour ago