ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Founder of the Science Fuse Project (SFP), and a social activist, Lala Rukh Friday emphasized the impact of practical experiences in the development of children's intellectual abilities.

She said that the project aimed to boost interest in science among children while talking to a private news channel.

The Science Fuse organization focuses on training both children and teachers through play-based learning in a fun and interactive manner, she added.

She said through this project, we trained approximately 50 thousand children across the country. Lala Rukh stated that the outcomes of science fuse projects were seen in the children because they were now more inclined towards science.