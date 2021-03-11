UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SG Officer Rohail Aziz Quidwai Directed To Report ED

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:51 PM

SG Officer Rohail Aziz Quidwai directed to report ED

Rohail Aziz Quidwai, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group (SG) has been directed to report to Establishment Division, said a notification issued by Establishment Division (ED)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Rohail Aziz Quidwai, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group (SG) has been directed to report to Establishment Division, said a notification issued by Establishment Division (ED).

Rohail Aziz Quidwai, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group, was presently at the disposal of Petroleum Division, is directed to report to Establishment Division.

Recent Stories

Poland files complaint over EU rule of law budget ..

34 seconds ago

WHO Africa Director Hails COVAX as 14.8Mln Vaccine ..

36 seconds ago

Spring Festival starts at Cholistan University

8 minutes ago

PM hosts lunch in honor of PTI and allies parties' ..

14 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Libyan Government’s Winning of Parl ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,087 new COVID-19 cases, 1,677 reco ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.