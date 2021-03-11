SG Officer Rohail Aziz Quidwai directed to report ED

Rohail Aziz Quidwai, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group (SG) has been directed to report to Establishment Division, said a notification issued by Establishment Division (ED)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Rohail Aziz Quidwai, a BS-19 officer of the Secretariat Group (SG) has been directed to report to Establishment Division, said a notification issued by Establishment Division (ED).

