SGA Announces To Hold Sindh Games In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

SGA announces to hold Sindh Games in October

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh Games Association (SGA) on Wednesday announced to hold Sindh Games in the province in October this year.

According to the statement the meeting was presided over by President, SGA, Mudassir Razzaq which after deliberations decided to organize a colorful opening ceremony of the Games in Karachi while the closing ceremony will be held in Larkana.

As many as 25 various sports competitions for men and 20 for women competitions will be held in the six major cities of Sindh, including Karachi, Larkana, Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Hyderabad.

Five sports competitions will be held in each city, he added.

Mudassar said that SGA also planned to hold a cash award distribution ceremony to encourage the players who have got positions in the last Sindh Games and the players who have secured positions will register their Names online.

He said that a meeting regarding preparations for arrangements of the Sindh Games would be held in Karachi next week.

The presidents and secretaries of Sindh Games Divisional Associations have been invited to attend the meeting.

