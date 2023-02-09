UrduPoint.com

SGA Organizes Program Titled 'Message Of Love Of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai'

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 11:30 PM

SGA organizes program titled 'Message of Love of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai'

Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Nawabshah on Thursday organized a program under the topic "Message of Love of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai" at HM Khoja Auditorium

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Nawabshah on Thursday organized a program under the topic "Message of love of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai" at HM Khoja Auditorium.

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the commissioner said that spreading the message of Shah Latif in public would help eliminate hatred from society.

He was of the view that SGA organized the best program to provide an environment for children to make the message of Shah Bhittai available in public discourse.

He said such programs would create awareness among youths about the message of Shah Bhittai.

The commissioner said that such programs should also be organized at the division level also.

He said that government alone could not bring improvement in education and society, adding that every person of society had to play the role for bringing improvement in education and society.

District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Deputy Director Education Javed Ahmed Unar, Assistant Director HM Khoja library Mir Khan Zardari, and others also addressed the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Education Nawabshah From Government Best Love

Recent Stories

Swedish Authorities Decline Comments on New Report ..

Swedish Authorities Decline Comments on New Report Implicating US in Nord Stream ..

2 seconds ago
 DIFC announces enactment of new DIFC family arrang ..

DIFC announces enactment of new DIFC family arrangements regulations

5 minutes ago
 SAPM Malik Ahmed stresses dialogue on national iss ..

SAPM Malik Ahmed stresses dialogue on national issues

4 seconds ago
 Engineer Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan assumes charge ..

Engineer Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan assumes charge of MD NTDC

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Denounces German Defense Chief' ..

Russian Ambassador Denounces German Defense Chief's Remark on Putin as 'Pitiful'

2 minutes ago
 PTI govt used NAB for 'political victimization': F ..

PTI govt used NAB for 'political victimization': Faisal Karim Kundi

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.