SGA organizes program titled 'Message of Love of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Graduates Association (SGA) Nawabshah on Thursday organized a program under the topic "Message of love of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai" at HM Khoja Auditorium.

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Abdul Aleem Lashari was the chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the commissioner said that spreading the message of Shah Latif in public would help eliminate hatred from society.

He was of the view that SGA organized the best program to provide an environment for children to make the message of Shah Bhittai available in public discourse.

He said such programs would create awareness among youths about the message of Shah Bhittai.

The commissioner said that such programs should also be organized at the division level also.

He said that government alone could not bring improvement in education and society, adding that every person of society had to play the role for bringing improvement in education and society.

District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Deputy Director Education Javed Ahmed Unar, Assistant Director HM Khoja library Mir Khan Zardari, and others also addressed the occasion.