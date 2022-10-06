SGC company shows interest in developing AMI metering for DISCOs in Pak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :State Grid China Company (SGC), in line with the vision of Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, has shown interest in developing advance metering Infrastructure (AMI) for DISCOs in Pakistan.

The representatives of SGC shown their interest during a meeting with the minister for power, said a statement issued here.

SGC has already installed 500 million AMI meters in China , 5 million in KSA, it further said.

The minister applauded the professionalism of SGC company that has installed 4000 MW HVDC Matiari Lahore transmission line.

The project is a milestone in diversification of national grid with maiden addition of HVDC technology.