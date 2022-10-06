UrduPoint.com

SGC Company Shows Interest In Developing AMI Metering For DISCOs In Pak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 10:00 PM

SGC company shows interest in developing AMI metering for DISCOs in Pak

State Grid China Company (SGC), in line with the vision of Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, has shown interest in developing advance metering Infrastructure (AMI) for DISCOs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :State Grid China Company (SGC), in line with the vision of Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, has shown interest in developing advance metering Infrastructure (AMI) for DISCOs in Pakistan.

The representatives of SGC shown their interest during a meeting with the minister for power, said a statement issued here.

SGC has already installed 500 million AMI meters in China , 5 million in KSA, it further said.

The minister applauded the professionalism of SGC company that has installed 4000 MW HVDC Matiari Lahore transmission line.

The project is a milestone in diversification of national grid with maiden addition of HVDC technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology China Company Matiari Khurram Dastgir Khan Million

Recent Stories

Dar for getting 'agriculture package' ready within ..

Dar for getting 'agriculture package' ready within week

2 minutes ago
 Suspected street criminal held

Suspected street criminal held

2 minutes ago
 IBM to Announce $20Bln Investment in Semiconductor ..

IBM to Announce $20Bln Investment in Semiconductors During Biden Visit - White H ..

2 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Irresponsible to Keep Funding ..

US Congressman Says Irresponsible to Keep Funding Ukraine Conflict Without Defin ..

4 minutes ago
 Jan Jamali urges students to work hard for making ..

Jan Jamali urges students to work hard for making name of country bright

4 minutes ago
 Guterres Extends Condolences to Thailand Over Nurs ..

Guterres Extends Condolences to Thailand Over Nursery Shooting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.