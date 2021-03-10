SGEGA demands pay raise, other benefits for Sindh govt employees

Sindh Government Employees Grand Alliance (SGEGA) on Wednesday presented a 13 point charter of demands for resolution of problems being faced by provincial government employees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Government Employees Grand Alliance (SGEGA) on Wednesday presented a 13 point charter of demands for resolution of problems being faced by provincial government employees.

In a letter addressed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, SGEGA chairman Haji Ashraf Khaskheli demanded the 25% increase in salaries.

Employees Alliance also demanded for payment of group insurance amount to all employees at the time of retirement and scope of time scale may be extended to all employees without discrimination.

Haji Ashraf Khaskheli further said that son quota may be granted to all employees as already agreed in past meetings of the Sindh Government while employees may also be paid their salaries through online accounts.

Bozai also demanded that for immediate regularization of all contract employees and all fresh appointments should be made only on a regular basis.

While demanding for withdrawal of finance department's letter regarding pay protection, SGEGA chairman said all employees may be granted utility allowance without discrimination.

In accordance the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan, he said change of cadre/OPS/Out of turn promotions may kindly be stopped forthwith.

Employees Grand Alliance also demanded of the Chief Minister for provision of health cards to all government employees and housing schemes for the employees must be started so that employees should have their own shelter.