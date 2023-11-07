SGL soars to new heights with outstanding financial results

Symmetry Group Limited (SGL), a leading technology company, has posted outstanding financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Symmetry Group Limited (SGL), a leading technology company, has posted outstanding financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

The company reported revenue of Rs. 459 million, up 26% year-over-year, and gross profit of Rs. 264 million, up 50% year-over-year. Earnings per share increased from Rs. 0.36 to Rs. 0.81, driven by local and international growth in digital transformation and AI services, public relations officer Anjum Nida Rehman said while speaking to the media on Monday.

This impressive performance demonstrates Symmetry Group's ability to deliver value to customers and shareholders through continuous innovation, expansion of its product portfolio, and a focus on customer satisfaction and retention.

The company has also leveraged its long-term strategy to invest in infrastructure, people, and partnerships, adding that it has also revealed impressive growth in digital transformation and AI services in the country.

The Symmetry Group's growth in digital transformation and AI services is particularly noteworthy, as the company is helping its clients adopt new technologies and transform their businesses in the digital age.

The Symmetry Group's AI services include natural language processing, machine learning, and deep learning.The company also presented a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

The Symmetry Group is committed to innovation and customer satisfaction. The company invests heavily in research and development to create new products and services that meet the needs of its clients. The Symmetry Group also has a strong focus on customer service and support.

Overall, Symmetry Group's financial results for fiscal year 2023 are very impressive, as it is evident from its service delivery initiatives that the company is well-positioned for continued growth in the digital age.

The Symmetry Group's financial performance is a testament to its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence.