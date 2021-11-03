Sh. Rasheed calls on Punjab CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

The CM said everyone sanely acted for an amicable resolution of the issue which is a collective victory for all of us.

The PTI-led government has always preferred national interest but the opposition acted against the interest of the country, he deplored.

The situation was being improved and things would be further refined as the law and order situation was better in the province, he added.

Federal Minister Sh. Rasheed expressed the satisfaction that the issue had been settled amicably due to the wise approach of PM Imran Khan. The law and order situation wassatisfactory in Punjab and other areas of the country but the opposition was engaged inits usual negative politics to serve its negative agenda, he added.