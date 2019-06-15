Sh Rasheed hints at more arrests in 15 days

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th June, 2019) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has hinted towards more arrests in 15 days.

Speaking to media on Saturday, the minister said that more people will be ‘swept’ in the coming 15 days.

He said that he deserves credit for predicting arrests in June.

“It does not matter if someone is in government or opposition, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should target everyone,” he said.

He further said that he will reveal his performance to the public on August 24.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif and Faryal Talpur are receiving leniency, adding that there are serious allegations against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Asif Ali Zardari.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif is travelling with four cars. He further said that former presidents and prime ministers are not in jail in any country.

NAB has arrested Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Hamza Shahbaz this week.

Meanwhile, NAB Karachi has arrested 3 accused including Zulqarnain Majeed son of Anwar Majeed chairman of Omni group in fake accounts case.Those arrested include Khawaja Suleman and project director Omni group Abdul Wahid, close relatives of Anwar Majeed. Abdul Ghani Majeed, elder son of Abdul Majeed has already been arrested.

Earlier, the NAB Lahore had arrested Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan in a case pertaining to corruption and illegal award of contracts.