Sh. Rasheed reviews law & order situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad chaired a meeting to review law and order situation at Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Headquarter, according to a handout issued by PSCA media centre here Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Commissioner Lahore.

The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in the country, and Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) briefed the ministers on current law and order situation, as well as the strategy of law enforcement agencies.

The Interior Minister assessed various aspects of the protest of a banned organization and sought suggestions of all the departments concerned regarding future line of action. The meeting also considered the matters pertaining to dialogue with the banned organization, and it was agreed that all possible measures would put in order to maintain peace in the country.