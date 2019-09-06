Sh Rashid addresses Defence, Martyrs Day ceremony in Bahawalpur

(@imziishan)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan Army and people of Pakistan would fight for Kashmir cause till last drop of blood.

He was addressing a ceremony at Bahawalpur Railways Station held in connection with Defence and Martyrs Day here on Friday.

He said that Indian premier Narendar Modi has challenged a nation who stood by its Army and every Pakistan was ready to sacrificed his/her life for defence of motherland and Pakistani nation would foil Modi's nefarious designs in Kashmir.

He said that people of Indian occupied Kashmir would not be left on the mercy of brutal Indian forces.

Remembering to his memories about Bahawalpur city, he said that he remained detained in prison in Bahawalpur due to political reasons.

"I cannot forget Bahawalpur as I remained in Bahawalpur for three and half years in prison of his city," he said, adding that he loved Bahawalpur. He said that he would play his role in development of Bahawalpur.

Referring to construction of new building of Bahawalpur Railway Station, he said that the new building of Bahawalpur Railway Station would be constructed at a cost of Rs270 million. He said that encroachments outside Bahawalpur Railway Station would be removed soon.

On arrival the Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid was accorded a warm welcome by the officials of the district management and Pakistan Railways.