Sh Rashid Appreciates CM For Taking Effective Steps Against Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:14 PM

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appreciated timely and effective steps taken by the Punjab government against coronavirus and termed measures exemplary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appreciated timely and effective steps taken by the Punjab government against coronavirus and termed measures exemplary.

In a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM house here on Saturday, he said the Punjab government had taken practical measures to prevent coronavirus.

Matters regarding mutual interests and overall situation came under discussion during the meeting.

The chief minister told Sheikh Rashid Ahmed about initiatives of the government to deal with the corona pandemic.

He said the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources to eradicate coronavirus.

The CM was of the view that eradication of corona could only be possible by bringing about a change in social attitude, adding that due to the Punjab government's timely measures mortality rate remained low as compared to the population.

He maintained that doctors, health professionals, police and other departments were working hard to deal with coronavirus.

He said the government was making efforts not only to control coronavirus but to eradicate itonce for all.

Development projects and schemes for Rawalpindi were also discussed during the meeting.

