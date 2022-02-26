UrduPoint.com

Sh Rashid, Buzdar Review Steps To Maintain Law, Order

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Sh Rashid, Buzdar review steps to maintain law, order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar jointly chaired a meeting here on Saturday to review measures taken to safeguard the life and property of masses as well as maintain the law and order situation.

The two leaders agreed on complete coordination between the federal and Punjab governments to maintain law and order situation. Sh Rashid promised that the interior ministry would extend support to the Punjab government in maintaining law and order situation.

The CM ordered for taking all possible steps for ensuring safety of life and property of people and said that maintaining law and order was responsibility of the government.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Interior Ministry Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Interior Minister Rashid All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Research Scientist Dr M Anzarvisits UVAS

Research Scientist Dr M Anzarvisits UVAS

36 minutes ago
 Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

1 hour ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

2 hours ago
 Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartp ..

Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartphone for The Youth

2 hours ago
 Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on s ..

Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on social media

2 hours ago
 Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars ..

Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars in final clash with Sultans

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>