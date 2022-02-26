Sh Rashid, Buzdar review steps to maintain law, order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar jointly chaired a meeting here on Saturday to review measures taken to safeguard the life and property of masses as well as maintain the law and order situation.

The two leaders agreed on complete coordination between the federal and Punjab governments to maintain law and order situation. Sh Rashid promised that the interior ministry would extend support to the Punjab government in maintaining law and order situation.

The CM ordered for taking all possible steps for ensuring safety of life and property of people and said that maintaining law and order was responsibility of the government.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home and other officers were also present.