UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sh Rashid Chairs Meeting To Review Restoration Of Train Operation After Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:12 PM

Sh Rashid chairs meeting to review restoration of train operation after lockdown

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed cahired a meeting to review restoration of the train operation after lockdown at the PR headquarters here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed cahired a meeting to review restoration of the train operation after lockdown at the PR headquarters here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed the 11-point agenda, including public sector development programmes for the upcoming year, rehabilitation and renovation of coaches, income from freight operation during the last 15 days and steps for improvement of Railways helpline 117.

The PR divisional officers briefed the minister through video link.

Pakistan Railways board Chairman Haji Habibur Rehman Gilani, Chief Executive OfficerDost Ali Leghari, PR Police IG Captain (retired) Arif Nawaz Khan and other senior officersattended the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Nawaz Khan From

Recent Stories

‘DED Trader’ licence sees strong interest with ..

1 minute ago

Capital mosques truly following anti-COVID SOPs fo ..

7 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) deputy director ..

7 minutes ago

Number of COVID -19 Cases in Belarus Exceeds 15,80 ..

7 minutes ago

Provinces, AJK, GB to convene virtual session to a ..

7 minutes ago

Provincial Metrological Department predicts cloudy ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.