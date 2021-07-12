Sh Rashid confident of PTI landslide victory in AJK poll

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday expressed confidence that the Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf (PTI) would make a history after winning July 25 general election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with overwhelming majority.

In a video message, he said the opposition was destined to face worst-ever defeat in the AJK polls.

He asked opposition parties to join government's efforts for electoral reforms instead of making hue and cry on fake claims of polls rigging.

He said PTI was guarantor of free and fair elections in AJK.

Sh Rashid said the prime minister after concluding his visit to Uzbekistan would leave for Kashmir where he was expected to address party rallies in the wake of upcoming AJK election.